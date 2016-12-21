Downtown Christmas tradition

Downtown Christmas tradition

Saturday Dec 24

As you walk past the angels, the three wise men and their animals and look upon the baby Jesus, his mother Mary and father Joseph, have you ever wondered how long it takes and what preparations are made for the annual Living Nativity? The Living Nativity, which has been conducted by First Baptist Church for over 20 years in downtown Russellville, started Wednesday night and will conclude with a 7-9 p.m. showing tonight next to Arvest Bank. Jay Ham of First Baptist Church explained that a group of women at the church constantly work on costumes to get them ready, but the serious preparations start every fall.

