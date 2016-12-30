Cotton PAC contributes to Russellvill...

Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Arkansas Times

HEADED TO WASHINGTON: The Russellville Cyclone Band, with help from corporate money funneled through Sen. Tom Cotton's PAC, will be marching in the inaugural parade. Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec 24 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC