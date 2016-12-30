Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip
HEADED TO WASHINGTON: The Russellville Cyclone Band, with help from corporate money funneled through Sen. Tom Cotton's PAC, will be marching in the inaugural parade. Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.
