Christmas bird count set to begin

11 min ago

The annual Christmas bird count is fast approaching with four different 15-mile radius counts in the Arkansas River Valley. The Christmas bird count started over 117 years ago and is the longest running bird count in the hemisphere, according to Leif Anderson, local and state bird count compiler.

