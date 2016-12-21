Christmas bird count set to begin
The annual Christmas bird count is fast approaching with four different 15-mile radius counts in the Arkansas River Valley. The Christmas bird count started over 117 years ago and is the longest running bird count in the hemisphere, according to Leif Anderson, local and state bird count compiler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|Anyone know about Adullam Youth Outreach
|Dec 22
|Russellvillenative
|8
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec 15
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec 12
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov 28
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC