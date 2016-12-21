Burris honored for service on Airport Commission
Russellville Mayor Randy Horton recognized former Regional Airport Commissioner Bob Burris for serving 10 years on the Airport Commission, eight as chairman, during the City Council's December meeting at City Hall. The owner of Happy Campers Preschool and Clubhouse in Russellville, Burris explained his enthusiasm for aviation goes back to when he had a friend who owned a plane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know about Adullam Youth Outreach
|Wed
|Same Experience
|10
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec 15
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec 12
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC