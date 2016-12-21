Burris honored for service on Airport...

Burris honored for service on Airport Commission

Russellville Mayor Randy Horton recognized former Regional Airport Commissioner Bob Burris for serving 10 years on the Airport Commission, eight as chairman, during the City Council's December meeting at City Hall. The owner of Happy Campers Preschool and Clubhouse in Russellville, Burris explained his enthusiasm for aviation goes back to when he had a friend who owned a plane.

