Barnes and Noble College to run ATU bookstores
Arkansas Tech University will enter into an agreement with vendor Barnes and Noble College to manage its on-campus bookstores in Russellville and Ozark following action by the Tech Board of Trustees on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, Barnes and Noble College will guarantee to match the price offered by any outside source to ATU students on textbooks and other instructional materials.
Read more at The Courier.
