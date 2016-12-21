Authorities investigating Arkansas crash that killed 2
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in northeast Arkansas. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller says the crash happened Wednesday morning on U.S. 67 near the Clay and Randolph county line.
