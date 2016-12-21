Arbors zoning petition moving ahead

Residents along Marina Road have publicly spoken about their lack of support for a commercial development in their residential neighborhood and are gathering signatures on a petition for the area to remain a residential zone. Russellville homeowners Cheryl Monfee and Harold Cornett, expressed their displeasure with the Russellville City Council and the Planning Commission's approval to allow the area to be rezoned for The Arbors, an upscale assisted living facility, to be built on 20 acres of land on Marina Road.

