Agency: Holiday amnesty
The Pope County Sheriff's Office will continue to provide a new court date to citizens with misdemeanor warrants through the holiday season. The PCSO, located at 3 Emergency Lane in Russellville, will handle the misdemeanor warrant amnesty programs for Hector and Atkins this year.
