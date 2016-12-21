'58 New Store Santa back downtown

In the window display of The Old Bank Sports Grill in Russellville, a mechanical Santa Claus from the 1950's can be found through the holidays. Billy Newton, the newest owner of the Santa Clause, said this particular Santa is the same one many long-term residents of Russellville may remember from the window display of the New Store, a department store in downtown Russellville that was open from 1895-1977.

