'58 New Store Santa back downtown
In the window display of The Old Bank Sports Grill in Russellville, a mechanical Santa Claus from the 1950's can be found through the holidays. Billy Newton, the newest owner of the Santa Clause, said this particular Santa is the same one many long-term residents of Russellville may remember from the window display of the New Store, a department store in downtown Russellville that was open from 1895-1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|4 hr
|doughnuts
|1
|Anyone know about Adullam Youth Outreach
|Thu
|Russellvillenative
|8
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec 15
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec 12
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov 28
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC