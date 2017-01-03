2nd student arrested in connection with assault
A second suspect appeared in felony bond hearings on Wednesday in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in a stairwell at Russellville High School in October. Kevin S. Rodriguez, 18, allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old female at the school alongside Carlos S. Contreras, who appeared in felony bond hearings in November.
