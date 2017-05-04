Police need help identifying Russellv...

Police need help identifying Russellville shoplifting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Russellville Police Department is trying to identify two people thought to be responsible for multiple thefts. They are releasing their pictures in hopes of putting them behind bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mash? May 26 Chris 1
leave tyler smith alone! May 22 payday 6
Trailer plant May 16 Don 2
al May 15 Jack 3
Teddi Barrett aka Annie Lowe Apr '17 Big Boys mom 1
milf (Jun '09) Mar '17 Stan 13
News Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio... Mar '17 Kev from Michigan 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC