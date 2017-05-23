Army vet failed to find help for PTSD before killing wife

Army vet, 30, 'tried and failed to get himself committed to a mental hospital for PTSD days before he shot his wife dead in front of their two-year-old daughter, then killed himself' An Alabama army vet who killed his wife in front of their daughter last week before turning the gun on himself had tried to get help for PTSD - and failed - just days earlier, it has emerged. Joshua Stiles shot wife Brittany on May 16 in the culmination of a week-long domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.