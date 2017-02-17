Russellville man dies after car runs off Lawrence County road
Lawrence County Coroner Greg Randolph said the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. He said the name is being withheld until relatives have been notified. "The car ran off at a pretty steep ravine on County Road 249, about one mile north of Langtown," Randolph said.
