Police Reports
Jeremy Gene Jones, 35, Jasper: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement; failure to obey police; possession of drug paraphernalia Andrew Jared Daniel, 31, Jasper: contempt of court; illegal possession of prescription drugs; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement Kala Faith Ballard, 29, Russellville: possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; illegal possession of prescription drug Misty Marie Stidham, 32, Haleyville: possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; illegal possession of prescription drug; failing to appear Tyler Lynn Dale, 25, Double Springs: robbery 3rd; assault 3rd ; unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia Angela Kay Davis, 28, Double Springs: possession of a controlled substance; insufficient funds check ; possession of drug paraphernalia The Daily Mountain ... (more)
