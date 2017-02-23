Florence gas station robbed; police n...

Florence gas station robbed; police need help identifying suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The search continues for a robbery suspect in Florence. Investigators are looking for leads which can help identify the bandit caught on surveillance video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb 21 am a Thief 11
Kim, breakfast shift at hardees ,by waffle house Feb 21 You Turkeys 2
Lawyer Jan 31 jim 2
News Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10) Jan '17 SmarmyMouth 39
milf (Jun '09) Jan '17 Tom87 12
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec '16 Sandsto 6
News Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11) Dec '16 Geezer files 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Russellville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,151,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC