Mother arrested in Franklin County child rape case
A Franklin County woman is behind bars, facing the same charges as the man who is accused of sexually assaulting her daughter. Just outside the Russellville city limits, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said an 8-year-old girl was raped and sodomized.
