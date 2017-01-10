Mother arrested in Franklin County ch...

Mother arrested in Franklin County child rape case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A Franklin County woman is behind bars, facing the same charges as the man who is accused of sexually assaulting her daughter. Just outside the Russellville city limits, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said an 8-year-old girl was raped and sodomized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyer Jan 31 jim 2
News Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10) Jan 22 SmarmyMouth 39
milf (Jun '09) Jan 16 Tom87 12
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec '16 Sandsto 6
News Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11) Dec '16 Geezer files 3
Dr. Roddy Sep '16 both 4
considering a visit back Sep '16 dawn 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Russellville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC