LawCo loses out on 1st choice for engineer

The Lawrence County Commission is back looking for a county engineer after William David Palmer decided to stay in his home county of Franklin. Palmer said Wednesday that the Franklin County Commission had reworked his contract, which included a pay boost in line with the $160,000 annual offer from Lawrence County.

