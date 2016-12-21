Man stages fake police encounter for ...

Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to surprise his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon with a marriage proposal in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.

