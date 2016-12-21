Alabama's Sonequa Martin-Green lands ...

Alabama's Sonequa Martin-Green lands huge starring role on new CBS 'Star Trek' show

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Alabama Live

Sonequa Martin-Green, above, is from Russellville, Ala., and current stars on AMC's "The Walking Dead." She will also soon star in the lead role on "Star Trek: Discovery," airing on CBS starting in May 2017.

