Alabama's Sonequa Martin-Green lands huge starring role on new CBS 'Star Trek' show
Sonequa Martin-Green, above, is from Russellville, Ala., and current stars on AMC's "The Walking Dead." She will also soon star in the lead role on "Star Trek: Discovery," airing on CBS starting in May 2017.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11)
|Dec 18
|Sandsto
|6
|Lawyer
|Dec 2
|Trust
|1
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec 2
|Geezer files
|3
|Dr. Roddy
|Sep '16
|both
|4
|considering a visit back
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
|Sonda Brooks?
|Jul '16
|guest
|1
|Kim berry (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Doc
|2
