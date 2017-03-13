Road repairs underway as Idaho offici...

Road repairs underway as Idaho officials brace for more water

Friday Mar 10

Remaining patches of snow in northern Minidoka County have officials bracing for more running water, even as crews have begun to repair roads washed out by this winter's devastating floods. Parts of the county are in recovery mode after floods wreaked havoc in the past few weeks, but other areas may get hit again as snow continues to melt and forecasts call for rain, said Roger Davis, operations chief for the county local emergency planning committee.

Rupert, ID

