Idaho grower Dan Moss wins 2016 Potato Man for All Seasons award

Idaho grower Dan Moss was named the 2016 Potato Man for All Seasons by The Packer at the National Potato Council annual meeting on Jan. 6. Moss, CEO of Rupert, Idaho-based Moss Farms, was honored for his decades of serving the industry in leadership positions he has held both at the state and national level. A past president of the National Potato Council, Moss also has served as chairman and other leadership roles with the Idaho Potato Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.