More on Plus

WordGirl "A World Without WordGirl, Part 1/A World Without WordGirl, Part 2" A WORLD WITHOUT WORDGIRL, PART 1 - When Becky's most amazing birthday party ever gets interrupted one too many times by citizens in need of WordGirl's assistance, she wishes on her birthday candle for a WordGirl-free world. After they're blown out, she realizes her wish has come true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.