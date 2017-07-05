Three-day adventure camp tailored for...

Three-day adventure camp tailored for teens

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Ruidoso News

Three-day adventure camp tailored for teens A three-day summer camp offered in Ruidoso exposes teens to experiences to develop and encourage community leadership Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/05/three-day-adventure-camp-tailored-teens/453301001/ A Summer Adventure Camp for youths 15 to 18-years-old will run July 11-13, under the sponsorship of The U.S. Forest Service, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Historic Sites at Lincoln and Fort Stanton, the village of Ruidoso, Lincoln County Transit, and the Lincoln County Juvenile Justice Board. The camp aims to expose participants to nature and culture, civic engagement and community service leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump flees to France 8 min Barb 8
Collusion 40 min Good Luck 16
Iraq declares sucess in Mosul 2 hr Ralph 23
Dems Don't Get It ! 2 hr Ralph 47
Impeachment 2 hr Ralph 10
The American People Spoke 6 hr Ralph 7
Oxygen 7 hr Visitor 2
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC