Three-day adventure camp tailored for teens A three-day summer camp offered in Ruidoso exposes teens to experiences to develop and encourage community leadership Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/05/three-day-adventure-camp-tailored-teens/453301001/ A Summer Adventure Camp for youths 15 to 18-years-old will run July 11-13, under the sponsorship of The U.S. Forest Service, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Historic Sites at Lincoln and Fort Stanton, the village of Ruidoso, Lincoln County Transit, and the Lincoln County Juvenile Justice Board. The camp aims to expose participants to nature and culture, civic engagement and community service leadership.

