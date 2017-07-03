Cowboy Classic tees off at Cree Meadows

Three golf tournament are scheduled this month at Cree Meadows Golf and Country Club beginning July 8 and running through July 25. Players will be walking the greens under the watchful gaze of Sierra Blanca Peak, a view that draws competitors from surrounding areas in New Mexico and neighboring states.

