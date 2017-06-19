Who the Heck are these people?
Who is the Heck are those people Historian asks for help identifying people in photographs taken by Carmon Phillips Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/19/who-heck-those-people/409074001/ Photographer Carmon Phillips took many photographs in the 1950s and 1960s. Historian and author Lyn Kidder is asking for help in identifying the people of Ruidoso pictured to add to the history of the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
