Unemployment in Lincoln County slides
County's unemployment rate declines As summer tourism grips Lincoln County, unemployment continues to decline Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/19/countys-unemployment-rate-declines/409371001/ Unemployment in Lincoln County continued to slide in May as summer tourism began to surge in the area. The preliminary rate from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions came in at 5.1 percent compared to the revised rate of 5.5 percent in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|eddie joe curry
|3 min
|mrequunones
|1
|Save Pelois
|21 min
|Ralph
|9
|Bag full of rocks
|23 min
|Ralph
|7
|Refused Help
|24 min
|Ralph
|16
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|25 min
|Ralph
|19
|Dems Don't Get It !
|26 min
|Ralph
|18
|Lorreta Lynch in Hot Water
|28 min
|Ralph
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC