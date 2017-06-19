Unemployment in Lincoln County slides

County's unemployment rate declines As summer tourism grips Lincoln County, unemployment continues to decline Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/19/countys-unemployment-rate-declines/409371001/ Unemployment in Lincoln County continued to slide in May as summer tourism began to surge in the area. The preliminary rate from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions came in at 5.1 percent compared to the revised rate of 5.5 percent in April.

