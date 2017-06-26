Ruidoso pounded by hail

Ruidoso pounded by hail

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Ruidoso News

Ruidoso pounded by hail Three storms moved through Ruidoso Sunday, two dropped heavy loads of hail. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/26/ruidoso-pounded-hail/429641001/ Thunderstorms blanketed New Mexico Sunday, a few stopping in Ruidoso to dump a load of hail that pounded roofs and cars for 15 minutes before turning into rain, as much as 2 inches in spots.

