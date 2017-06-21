Protesters rail against American Heal...

Protesters rail against American Health Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Ruidoso News

Protesters rail against American Health Care Act Local Indivisible group staged protest of the American Health Care Act Saturday on Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/21/protesters-rail-against-american-health-care-act/417491001/ As part of an effort of Indivisible organizations across New Mexico, the local Ruidoso Indivisible Opposition to Tyranny group staged a protest Saturday along Sudderth Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN Fake News 11 min Good Luck 7
eddie joe curry 15 min Good Luck 9
Lorreta Lynch in Hot Water 37 min Ralph 10
Fake News 41 min Ralph 59
Trump did another promise 43 min Ralph 3
McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill. 47 min Ralph 25
Remember When Trump said. 1 hr Dittoe 1
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC