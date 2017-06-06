The annual Lincoln County Garden Club plant sale begins at 9 a.m, June 10, at the Ruidoso Public Library parking lot Plant sale blooms June 10 The annual Lincoln County Garden Club plant sale begins at 9 a.m, June 10, at the Ruidoso Public Library parking lot Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2sPHAVr The annual Lincoln County Garden Club plant sale begins at 9 a.m, June 10, on the parking lot of the Ruidoso Public Library. Succulents, house plants, seeds, herbs and much more will be available to encourage gardeners to go outside and enjoy the mountain climate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.