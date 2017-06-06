Plant sale blooms June 10
The annual Lincoln County Garden Club plant sale begins at 9 a.m, June 10, at the Ruidoso Public Library parking lot. Succulents, house plants, seeds, herbs and much more will be available to encourage gardeners to go outside and enjoy the mountain climate.
