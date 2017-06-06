Plant sale blooms June 10

Plant sale blooms June 10

The annual Lincoln County Garden Club plant sale begins at 9 a.m, June 10, on the parking lot of the Ruidoso Public Library. Succulents, house plants, seeds, herbs and much more will be available to encourage gardeners to go outside and enjoy the mountain climate.

