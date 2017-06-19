Missing elderly man found safe in Odessa

Missing elderly man found safe in Odessa

Don Brown, 82, was last seen today around 5:30 p.m. Brown is 5'5" and about 185 pounds. OPD said Brown has dementia and is driving a white 2013 Honda Accord with Texas License Plate CHN6590 and may be on his way to Ruidoso, New Mexico.

