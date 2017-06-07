Man arrested for burglary after foot chase Ruidoso police arrested a man after a caretaker reports illegal entry into a home on Fox Street Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2sTDTOy Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK A 23-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after a caretaker reported an illegal entry into a home on Fox Street in Ruidoso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.