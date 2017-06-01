Magill indicted in Lincoln County dep...

Magill indicted in Lincoln County deputy shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Magill indicted in Lincoln County deputy shooting A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://r-news.co/2rvRoqj CARRIZOZO - A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, that being murder in the first degree by depraved mind, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred April 2, at the Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Listened... 39 min Good Luck 46
Dr. Childress (Jan '14) 1 hr kilsten259-9688 4
Roofing 1 hr Ripped off 1
BO's J. V. 's strike again 4 hr Ralph 9
Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16) 4 hr Ralph 490
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 4 hr Ralph 727
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 4 hr Ralph 740
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC