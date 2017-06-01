A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Magill indicted in Lincoln County deputy shooting A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://r-news.co/2rvRoqj CARRIZOZO - A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, that being murder in the first degree by depraved mind, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred April 2, at the Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso.

