Magill indicted in Lincoln County deputy shooting
A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Magill indicted in Lincoln County deputy shooting A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, murder in the 1st degree by depraved mind Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://r-news.co/2rvRoqj CARRIZOZO - A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill on five counts of attempt to commit a felony, that being murder in the first degree by depraved mind, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred April 2, at the Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Listened...
|39 min
|Good Luck
|46
|Dr. Childress (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|kilsten259-9688
|4
|Roofing
|1 hr
|Ripped off
|1
|BO's J. V. 's strike again
|4 hr
|Ralph
|9
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Ralph
|490
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Ralph
|727
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Ralph
|740
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC