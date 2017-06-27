Lions add a bit of magic to the holiday weekend
Lions add a bit of magic to the holiday weekend The Ruidoso Evening Lions Club stage their annual July 4th weekend magic show as a fund raiser Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/lions-add-bit-magic-holiday-weekend/432373001/ Members of the Ruidoso Evening Lions Club are staging their annual Fourth of July Weekend Magic Show, a benefit fundraiser for the local club's eyesight and hearing conservation programs, as well as charitable and civic projects and local scholarships. The performance by magician David Hira is set for 1 p.m., July 8 at First Christian Church on Hull Road.
