ENMU professor speaks to Texas press about Billy the Kid
ENMU professor speaks to Texas press about Billy the Kid Professor Cynthia Orozco spoke recently to the Texas Press Association about Billy the Kid and the media Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/enmu-professor-speaks-texas-press-billy-kid/439441001/ Eastern New Mexico-Ruidoso professor Cynthia E. Orozco, Ph.D., recently addressed the Texas Press Association Leadership Retreat during a summer conference at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. The organization represents the interests of newspapers in Texas.
