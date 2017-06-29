ENMU professor speaks to Texas press ...

ENMU professor speaks to Texas press about Billy the Kid

Thursday Jun 29

ENMU professor speaks to Texas press about Billy the Kid Professor Cynthia Orozco spoke recently to the Texas Press Association about Billy the Kid and the media Eastern New Mexico-Ruidoso professor Cynthia E. Orozco, Ph.D., recently addressed the Texas Press Association Leadership Retreat during a summer conference at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. The organization represents the interests of newspapers in Texas.

