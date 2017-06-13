EMS site preparation underway

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Ruidoso News

The first scoop of dirt was moved last week to prepare the site for construction of a new EMS headquarters EMS site preparation underway The first scoop of dirt was moved last week to prepare the site for construction of a new EMS headquarters Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2ti8upa The EMS portion of the county hospital project should be finished by the end of the third quarter this year Site preparation is underway for the new EMS facility at the Lincoln County Medical Center. The physicians office building is in the background.

