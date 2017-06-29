Current Smoke Conditions

Current Smoke Conditions

21 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Residents in the Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Ruidoso and surrounding areas are experiencing smoke haze from fires burning in and around the state. Officials say the haze is more than likely from the Tiffany Fire burning in the Bosque south of Bosque del Apache but there is fire activity all around the state.

