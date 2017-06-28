continue reading
Judged by their peers, The Clifton Record and its parent company, Moser Community Media, were among the top honorees at the 138th Annual Texas Press Association Convention held June 17 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white sands bistro
|39 min
|None
|3
|Dems Don't Get It !
|2 hr
|Ralph
|21
|Understanding Russia
|2 hr
|Ralph
|2
|Lorreta Lynch in Hot Water
|2 hr
|Ralph
|12
|Fake News
|2 hr
|Ralph
|63
|Refused Help
|2 hr
|Ralph
|24
|Trump did another promise
|2 hr
|Ralph
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC