Blues concert set for Saturday in Ruidoso Well known songwriter and musician Glen Clark will give his first Ruidoso concert Saturday a Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2tmL3eE Well known songwriter and musician Glen Clark will be giving his first Ruidoso concert at Sacred Grounds Coffee & Tea House from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 17. a Clark is a successful songwriter, co-writing with Bonnie Raitt and playing keyboards in her band for seven years. He toured with Kris Kristofferson for nine years and, when his friend Jim Belushi joined the Blues Brothers Band, Clark became their musical director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.