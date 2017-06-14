Blues concert set for Saturday in Rui...

Blues concert set for Saturday in Ruidoso

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Ruidoso News

Blues concert set for Saturday in Ruidoso Well known songwriter and musician Glen Clark will give his first Ruidoso concert Saturday a Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2tmL3eE Well known songwriter and musician Glen Clark will be giving his first Ruidoso concert at Sacred Grounds Coffee & Tea House from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 17. a Clark is a successful songwriter, co-writing with Bonnie Raitt and playing keyboards in her band for seven years. He toured with Kris Kristofferson for nine years and, when his friend Jim Belushi joined the Blues Brothers Band, Clark became their musical director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mueller hires more lawyers 2 hr Ralph 1
New Record High 7 hr Ralph 1
Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council b... 8 hr Ralph 2
I Listened... 8 hr Ralph 78
Pistachio Weenie 8 hr Sabu 6
The Radical Left 8 hr Ralph 17
Fake News 8 hr Ralph 20
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC