2 killed when small plane crashes near New Mexico airport
Authorities say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in southern New Mexico. State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen says the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the airport in Ruidoso, about 140 miles northeast of El Paso, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|33 min
|Ralph
|507
|Quotes from famous people.
|37 min
|Ralph
|200
|More Hillary lies.
|39 min
|Ralph
|48
|Good verses Evil
|41 min
|Ralph
|35
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|43 min
|Ralph
|747
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|44 min
|Ralph
|734
|Pelosi does it again !!
|46 min
|Ralph
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC