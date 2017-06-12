2 killed when small plane crashes nea...

2 killed when small plane crashes near New Mexico airport

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in southern New Mexico. State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen says the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the airport in Ruidoso, about 140 miles northeast of El Paso, Texas.

