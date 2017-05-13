WNMU graduates 400 students
Four hundred students took the stage Friday afternoon at Western New Mexico's University's Old James Stadium for the Spring 2017 commencement ceremony. Keynote speaker Cody Willard is a Roswell native who grew up in Ruidoso and headed to New York City after graduating from UNM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Unethical So-Called President
|11 min
|So based
|139
|Quotes from famous people.
|41 min
|Dittoe
|150
|Farmer's Market
|2 hr
|None
|14
|Real Reason Comey was fired
|2 hr
|Good Luck
|35
|Happy Mothers Day
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|2
|Knocking Trump
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|4
|dsm 4
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC