WNMU graduates 400 students

WNMU graduates 400 students

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Four hundred students took the stage Friday afternoon at Western New Mexico's University's Old James Stadium for the Spring 2017 commencement ceremony. Keynote speaker Cody Willard is a Roswell native who grew up in Ruidoso and headed to New York City after graduating from UNM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Our Unethical So-Called President 11 min So based 139
Quotes from famous people. 41 min Dittoe 150
Farmer's Market 2 hr None 14
Real Reason Comey was fired 2 hr Good Luck 35
Happy Mothers Day 3 hr Good Luck 2
Knocking Trump 3 hr Good Luck 4
dsm 4 3 hr Good Luck 8
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC