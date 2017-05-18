Ruidoso Downs Race Track President Shaun Hubbard named honorary grand marshal of the Great High Mountain Bed Race on June 3 Shaun Hubbard named Bed Race grand marshal Ruidoso Downs Race Track President Shaun Hubbard named honorary grand marshal of the Great High Mountain Bed Race on June 3 Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2qxh4m4 Building a bed for Barbara Snowden to enter in the race is from left, Snowden of the Crystal Pistol hair salon and volunteer Tim Lewis. Behind Snowden is volunteer Trina Nunnally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.