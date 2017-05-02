Updated contacts for businesses are needed to aid a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins and suspicious activities Police need business contacts updated Updated contacts for businesses are needed to aid a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins and suspicious activities Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2psTDcE Many of Ruidoso's businesses are clustered in the Midtown tourist area, but information is needed from businesses all over the village. To facilitate a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins, suspicious activities or alarms at local businesses, Ruidoso Police Chief Darren Hooker is looking for updated information about individuals who could be contacted.

