Police need business contacts updated

Police need business contacts updated

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Ruidoso News

Updated contacts for businesses are needed to aid a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins and suspicious activities Police need business contacts updated Updated contacts for businesses are needed to aid a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins and suspicious activities Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2psTDcE Many of Ruidoso's businesses are clustered in the Midtown tourist area, but information is needed from businesses all over the village. To facilitate a rapid response of officers to reported break-ins, suspicious activities or alarms at local businesses, Ruidoso Police Chief Darren Hooker is looking for updated information about individuals who could be contacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remote IP Posting 27 min Ralph 21
Knocking Trump 28 min Ralph 22
Our Unethical So-Called President 29 min Ralph 208
Republicans would not even defend Trump on Fox ... 1 hr Pragmatist 5
Manning is Free 2 hr Ralph 3
I think Ralph was at the Village Inn in Rio Ran... 2 hr Ralph 2
Advice to Republicans 2 hr Ralph 18
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lincoln County was issued at May 17 at 12:53PM MDT

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC