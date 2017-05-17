Inn of the Mountain Gods earns four diamond rating The Inn of the Mountain Gods earned the AAA Four Diamond Rating Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2rsahXV The Inn of the Mountain Gods on the Mescalero Apache reservation adjoining Ruidoso has earned the AAA Four Diamond Rating, becoming the only property in southern New Mexico to receive the designation. Four Diamond Rating places the property in extraordinary company, as less than six percent of the more than 28,000 AAA-approved hotels achieve that level.

