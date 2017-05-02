Friday is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Friday, May 5, is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, set by proclamation at the April meeting of the Ruidoso Council Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2quuT1Y Proclamation draws attention to the need to reduce wildfire fuels in Ruidoso, which is New Mexico's number one community at-risk For Ruidoso, declaring Friday, May 5, as Wildfire Community Preparedness Day means more than just approving a proclamation. Ruidoso is considered New Mexico's number one at-risk community for wildfire, because of its mixture of forested private land with homes and businesses, while being bordered by the Lincoln National Forest.

