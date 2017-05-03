ENMU-Ruidoso Community Choir sings from the Western Songbook
The ENMU-Ruidoso Community Choir invites you to join us for our Spring concert, Western Songbook, to be held Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm. at Flying J Ranch, 1070 State Hwy 48, Alto.
