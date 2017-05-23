Cuts needed on EMS design

Cuts needed on EMS design

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Ruidoso News

Cuts needed on EMS design Cuts needed to bring Lincoln County EMS project within budget Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2qSTAWv To offset bids coming in a half million dollars higher than anticipated, Lincoln County commissioners cut several segments of the emergency medical services replacement project at the county hospital in Ruidoso. On a motion by Commissioner Tom Stewart, the board approved moving ahead with the project that was reduced from $2.6 million to $2.3 million, still up from the original estimate and budgeted $2.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quotes from famous people. 2 hr Ralph 188
Trump and the Russians ? 2 hr Ralph 24
Good verses Evil 2 hr Ralph 27
More Hillary lies. 2 hr Ralph 31
I Listened... 2 hr Ralph 42
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Ends Trump’s ‘Fake News’ ... 6 hr Dittoe 3
Leaker found and arrested 7 hr Ralph 1
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lincoln County was issued at June 06 at 2:20PM MDT

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC