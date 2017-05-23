Cuts needed on EMS design
Cuts needed on EMS design Cuts needed to bring Lincoln County EMS project within budget Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2qSTAWv To offset bids coming in a half million dollars higher than anticipated, Lincoln County commissioners cut several segments of the emergency medical services replacement project at the county hospital in Ruidoso. On a motion by Commissioner Tom Stewart, the board approved moving ahead with the project that was reduced from $2.6 million to $2.3 million, still up from the original estimate and budgeted $2.1 million.
