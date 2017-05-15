Attorney general investigating Miss NM Scholarship Organization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Stephanie Chavez has sashes from being crowned as Miss Albuquerque in 2011, Miss Dona Ana in 2012, Miss Albuquerque in 2013, Miss Ruidoso in 2014, Miss Rio Rancho in 2015 and Miss Albuquerque in 2016. She's also the reigning Miss New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Starbucks Not Opening ?
|6 hr
|J man
|6
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Ruidosovisitor
|716
|Legalizing Marijuana Now More Popular Than All... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Ruidosovisitor
|3
|Clinton Foundation Ship Caught Smuggling 460 Re...
|7 hr
|obviously
|16
|I Listened...
|7 hr
|Good Luck
|6
|Poll asks Voters to Describe Trump
|10 hr
|Good Luck
|10
|Moving Forward
|10 hr
|Repaired
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC