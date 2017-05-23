Albertsons Market to Host G.R. Carter Bobblehead Autograph Partya

Jockey G.R. Carter will appear at Albertsons Market on Sudderth Drive this Thursday morning at 9 a.m., as a guest on MTD Radio's "New Mexico in the Morning" program. Albertsons Market to Host G.R. Carter Bobblehead Autograph Party Thursday Morning RUIDOSO - Jockey G.R. Carter will appear at Albertsons Market on Sudderth Drive this Thursday morning at 9 a.m., as a guest on MTD Radio's "New Mexico in the Morning" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.