Woman's Club celebrates 85 years at open housea

Woman's Club celebrates 85 years at open house Sunday The community is invited to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Ruidoso Federated Woman's Club Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2pu70ao The Ruidoso Federated Woman's Club is celebrating 85 years of supporting the community and creating an atmosphere of fellowship for its members The photograph shows the building that eventually became the home for the Ruidoso Federated Woman's Club. No other structures were around it in the 1930s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.