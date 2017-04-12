Man indicted in ax killing of Lincoln...

Man indicted in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A 25-year-old man arrested in the ax killing of a Ruidoso-area ranch worker area is charged with first-degree murder in the near-beheading. Court records say Andrew Poteet Magill's case was transferred Monday from magistrate court to District Court in Carrizozo after he was indicted in the killing of Mary Ann Moorhouse at the ranch where she worked about 10 miles east of the city of Ruidoso Downs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Draft 1 hr Pragmatist 4
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 4 hr Ralph 679
Quotes from famous people. 4 hr Ralph 90
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 4 hr Ralph 670
Lincoln County Medical Center is Joke Sun Pragmatist 24
Old Topix posts about BRT Apr 14 out on a limb 4
careful who you vote for Apr 13 Good Luck 13
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC