Man indicted in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker
A 25-year-old man arrested in the ax killing of a Ruidoso-area ranch worker area is charged with first-degree murder in the near-beheading. Court records say Andrew Poteet Magill's case was transferred Monday from magistrate court to District Court in Carrizozo after he was indicted in the killing of Mary Ann Moorhouse at the ranch where she worked about 10 miles east of the city of Ruidoso Downs.
